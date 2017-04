Staff Pick

Gotta admit, we didn’t see this coming. When the Post and Courier’s parent company sealed the deal to acquire the Free Times, the Charleston paper ran the less-than-ceremonious headline “Post and Courier owner buys Columbia paper.” Maybe dress it up a little next time. Make an alt-weekly feel special. Anyway, the synergy between the Post and Courier and the Columbia alt-weekly seems to be strong. Best of wishes to the happy couple. It’s a match made in newsprint. —Dustin Waters