Best Newspaper Columnist 

With nary a sartorial bent, Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks has taken on the mantle of calling out the emperor’s new clothes — or more factually, the lack thereof. While there may not always be universal consensus on Hicks’ take on recent happenings, readers continue to look to Hicks for tell-it-like-it-is takes on current events. It’s never easy to offer up your opinions to the masses — and it’s even more difficult to be met by praise for doing so — but Hicks remains willing to shout out from the crowd to let those in charge know when they need to do a better job of covering their asses.

Runner-Up: David Quick, Post and Courier