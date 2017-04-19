Best News For Horses 

Carriage horses are the gentle, adorable, good-natured beasts of the Charleston kingdom. People are wont to cry foul when they see these giants cloppity clopping in the middle of the sweltering Lowcountry heat, and City Council has heard the people’s cries. Now, horses will be pulled off the street when the heat index reaches 110 degrees (it used to be 125). We think they deserve quite a few carrots for their service, pulling sweaty tourists from around the world behind them down narrow side streets, listening to the same spiel from their tour guide day in and day out. —Mary Scott Hardaway