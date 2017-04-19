You searched for:

  • [X]2017
  • [X]Politics & Public Affairs
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best News For Horses 

Charleston City Council Approves Lower Heat Limits

Staff Pick

Carriage horses are the gentle, adorable, good-natured beasts of the Charleston kingdom. People are wont to cry foul when they see these giants cloppity clopping in the middle of the sweltering Lowcountry heat, and City Council has heard the people’s cries. Now, horses will be pulled off the street when the heat index reaches 110 degrees (it used to be 125). We think they deserve quite a few carrots for their service, pulling sweaty tourists from around the world behind them down narrow side streets, listening to the same spiel from their tour guide day in and day out. —Mary Scott Hardaway

Tags: ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS