Best New Retail/design Collective 

Stems, Sisal Creative, J. Stark

Staff Pick

You get more chic the minute you step into the building that houses Stems, Sisal Creative, and J. Stark. While Stems and Sisal Creative aren’t necessarily retail-focused in their spaces, all three companies work in the realm of beautiful things. We’re talking gorgeous flower arrangements, large-scale art installations, and quality leather goods, respectively. It’s truly a creative’s wonderland, and we’re excited to see a space utilized in so many ways. Be on the lookout for J. Stark to host cool collab events in the coming months. —Connelly Hardaway

