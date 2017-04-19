Best New Retail/design Collective 

You get more chic the minute you step into the building that houses Stems, Sisal Creative, and J. Stark. While Stems and Sisal Creative aren’t necessarily retail-focused in their spaces, all three companies work in the realm of beautiful things. We’re talking gorgeous flower arrangements, large-scale art installations, and quality leather goods, respectively. It’s truly a creative’s wonderland, and we’re excited to see a space utilized in so many ways. Be on the lookout for J. Stark to host cool collab events in the coming months. —Connelly Hardaway