Best New Farmers Market 

West Ashley residents have campaigned for a neighborhood farmers market for years, and at last the powers that be listened and gave us the goods we’ve been cryin’ out for. The market debuted last fall at Ackerman Park on Sycamore Drive — right by the puppy park — to quite some fanfare. Several vendors sold out of all their goods before the night was even close to over, proving that a lovely Wednesday evening market full of music, fresh produce, food trucks, and artisan goods really is what the people wanted. —Kelly Rae Smith