Best Neighborhood 

West Ashley’s Avondale continues to come into its own. Families and young professionals alike call the ’hood home, enjoying a plethora of social establishments within walking distance, like Charles Towne Fermentory on one side and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on the other, not to mention a bikeable/walkable grocery store, coffee shop (thank you baby Jesus), a girly dessert-cocktail-coffee spot, two salons, a barber shop (let’s hear it for the boys), a thrift store, a consignment shop, and so much more. Residents are grateful to reside in such a welcoming, artsy place filled with outdoor art that you want to show friends visiting from out of town — seriously, locals love these murals like they’re part of our own personal collection. And of course, we are thankful for Avondale institutions like Gerald’s Tires & Brakes, which gives away more roses than The Bachelor; Gene’s Haufbrau, with its baller beers and endearingly ridiculous bathrooms; and Voodoo, because we all like to get a little girl-drink drunk sometimes, am I right?

Runner-up: Old Village, Mt. Pleasant