We’d live in most of the houses in the Charleston area, but there’s one neighborhood in particular that has our heart: The Old Village in Mt. P. Could we ever afford to live in one of those castles? Heck no. But when we want to de-stress with a jog, we park our low-budget carriages at Pitt Street and wind our way through the tree-lined streets, house-hunting all the way. Who doesn’t love to play pretend every once in a while? —Connelly Hardaway