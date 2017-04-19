You searched for:

  • [X]2017
  • [X]Culture, Arts & Entertainment
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Movie Theater 

Terrace Theater

Readers Pick

Walking into Terrace Theater is a little like falling down Alice’s oh-so-famous hole — the one that takes us all to Wonderland. A nod to movie-viewing experiences of the past, the Terrace is a cute little neighborhood spot serving up booze, treats, and some seriously good films. Earlier this year, the theater, owned by movie buff Paul Brown, hosted the eighth annual Terrace Charleston Film Festival, selling out 80 percent of its screenings, including the acclaimed documentary, I Am Not Your Negro. The Terrace Theater — the little theater that could.

Runner-Up: Cinebarre

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS