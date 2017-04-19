Best Movie Theater 

Walking into Terrace Theater is a little like falling down Alice’s oh-so-famous hole — the one that takes us all to Wonderland. A nod to movie-viewing experiences of the past, the Terrace is a cute little neighborhood spot serving up booze, treats, and some seriously good films. Earlier this year, the theater, owned by movie buff Paul Brown, hosted the eighth annual Terrace Charleston Film Festival, selling out 80 percent of its screenings, including the acclaimed documentary, I Am Not Your Negro. The Terrace Theater — the little theater that could.

Runner-Up: Cinebarre