Best Misuse of Taxpayer Funds 

Leaving many local taxpayers feeling like they’ve traded their prize cow for some not-so-magic beans, another year has passed and there’s still no bike and pedestrian lane linking downtown and West Ashley. A full-fledged traffic study and plenty of jockeying by city and county leaders has done little to ease the minds of those on either side of the proposed bike lane. Meanwhile, those who try to cross the Legare Bridge every day wish all it took was tricking a troll to make it safely to the other side.