Best Men’s Boutique To Give Billy Reid A Run For Its Money 

In a city where many men take fashion more seriously than Anna Wintour, you’re bound to have some sartorial competition, and nowhere is that more obvious than on lower King. On one side we have Southern favorite Billy Reid. And on the other, we now have Oobe. This Greenville transplant might have the most baffling name in fashion, but its clothing is nothing to laugh about. Well-tailored, outdoorsy men’s ready-to-wear is the theme, and the craftsmanship speaks for itself. Don’t believe us? Check out the all indigo-dyed line of shirts upstairs. This clothing looks as good as it feels. Billy better watch his back. —Kinsey Gidick