Best Lyricist 

A lot of bands know how to write a hook so good that you don’t even care that the lyrics are shite. But with She Returns From War, you get the whole package. And by package, I mean heart-stoppingly powerful lyrics. I mean punch-a-wall-and-say-goddamn good turns of phrase. I mean verses that make all other lyricists go back to their day jobs so they can do mundane crap all day so they can spend more quality time alone listening to and pondering the profound brilliance of songs by She Returns From War. —Kelly Rae Smith