Best Look-twice Exhibit 

Robert Lange Studios’ Attention To Detail

Staff Pick

You needed to break out a monocle to get the best view of Robert Lange Studios’ exhibit Attention to Detail, which featured hyperreal paintings from artists across the globe. Studio owner Robert Lange wanted to highlight the hard work of artists who put in hours upon hours of time to create super-real images. From a woman rocking a blonde wig and covered in glitter (spoiler: she was just a figment of our imaginations) to a typewriter that you could reach out and type on ... if only it weren’t a two-dimensional painting, this exhibition was truly stunning. —Connelly Hardaway

