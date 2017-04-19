Best Locally Produced Video 

When it comes time to sing a song of sixpence, D’Allesandro’s Pizza has better things than four and 20 blackbirds to bake into a pie. We’re talking ‘bout fresh mozz. Oh, hell yeah, we’re talking ‘bout fresh mozzarella as white as snow and marinara as red as a rose. Produced by Toucan Films and written and performed by Crab Claw, this video provided Charleston’s downtown pizza parlor par excellence with a saucy anthem that really put the pep in pepperoni. While fit for a king, “Pizza Party for Life” did leave viewers with one lingering question: “What’s up with all the bikes?”

Runner-Up: “Six-Word Memoir” by Academic Magnet High School students