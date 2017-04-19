Best Local TV Weather Forecaster 

When Charleston’s tempest-tossed go looking for higher ground, they heed the warnings of News 2 chief meteorologist Rob Fowler. Able to divine the elements from the looking glass or even more fantastical weather radar apparatus, Fowler is equal parts mystic and soothsayer. When strong winds threaten to huff and puff and blow down the houses of even the most prepared of little pigs, porcine triplets turn to Fowler to know when and where to wait out the storm.

Runner-Up: Bill Walsh, WCSC Live 5 News