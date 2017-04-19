Get excited — this is the first year City Paper has crowned a Best Local Podcast winner, and we think we came away with a real good one. Here’s the thing about podcasts: You’ve gotta kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince (or princess, of course). We’ll take that metaphor one step further — when it comes to kissing podcasts, we want to make out all night with Steven Cardinal’s Aural Traditions. Sorry, we had to. The podcast calls itself a “mix of stories for the mind,” and we would have to agree with series like Crosswired that have us hooked less than a minute in. From episode four: “I don’t know who’s following me, but they’re better at this game than I am. I need to get better if I’m going to survive.”

Runner-Up: I Love This Buzz, Brooke Ryan