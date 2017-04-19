You searched for:

Best Local Investigative Reporter 

Harve Jacobs, WCSC Live 5 News

Readers Pick

Hear ye, hear ye, Harve. A herald among heralds and town crier of the highest order, newsman Harve Jacobs has brought the truth to townspeople for decades. As Live 5’s ever-approachable man on the street, Jacobs continues to chronicle the misadventures of every brigand, bandit, and highwayman who sets upon our fair hamlet. With an eye toward justice, Jacobs remains a source of news for Charleston’s most discerning townsfolk, from a lowly jester to constable of the highest order.

Runner-Up: Brad Franko, WCBD News 2

Previous Winners

