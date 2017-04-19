Best Local Hip-Hop Artist 

While we’d probably place local performer Louie D. in the funk category, he’s obviously left an impression on readers as a hip-hop artist too. True, he entwines a few bars in his songs, which are always a raucous mix of pop, funk, jazz, rock, and hip-hop. And his is a thoroughly entertaining live show, which is why he’s a regular on the local circuit — from Rita’s on Folly Beach to DIG in the Park in Park Circle to Piccolo Spoleto Harbor Cruise to Monteux in Summerville. The Louie D. Project (LDP to some) dishes out not only lively party covers, but original tracks too, with his staple being the obvious favorite, “Funky Charleston.”

Runner-Up: Dirty Dave