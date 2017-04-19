Best Local Actress 

Sarah Callahan Black does it all. What else would you expect from a 21st century actress? Besides acting; Black can call herself a singer, dancer, choreographer, and makeup artist — a modern day princess, if you will. You know, the one who doesn’t need a damn glass slipper to get what she wants. In the past year alone you may have spotted Black in Village Rep’s Rock of Ages, Charleston Stage’s White Christmas and Sister Act (currently playing), as well as 34 West’s Addicted to Love. And next month she’ll be hitting the stage again for What If? Productions’ Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche. Eat that, Prince Charming.

Runner-Up: Becca Anderson