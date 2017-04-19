You searched for:

Best Live Streamers Of Any Event 

Cocktail Bandits

Staff Pick

Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reeves, the duo better known as the Cocktail Bandits, are a force to be reckoned with when capturing, via social media, Charleston’s nightlife. One night we saw them live tweeting, Instagramming, and Skyping with someone from another country, giving this far-away mystery person an up-close view of a Lowcountry cocktail competition. It was dizzying, and impressive. While most of us struggle to master that cute clinking of glasses Boomerang video, the Bandits are putting a voice and a face on local events through every medium of social media. Can we hire them to make our lives look cool? —Mary Scott Hardaway

