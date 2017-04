In the past year, I’ve been invited to more listening parties than ever before, and by far the best room for such an experience, I’ve found, is in Truphonic Studios. The quality of sound there is unbelievable — well, you’d believe it if you saw engineer Vlado Meller’s gold records that line the walls — and that is certainly an ideal way to have a first listen. The cozy space makes for an intimate and, most importantly, memorable experience. —Kelly Rae Smith