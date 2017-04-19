Best Jazz Band 

Is there anything Charlton Singleton can’t do? He is the leader of the 20-piece Charleston Jazz Orchestra (formerly the Charlton Singleton Orchestra), which tied for this Best Of win this year. He’s a board member of the Jazz Artists of Charleston. He is a member of Ranky Tanky, a group that travels the country spreading the gospel of the Gullah culture through song and will share the stage with Lucinda Williams this weekend during the High Water Festival. And he won the 2016 City Paper Music Award for Jazz Act of the Year for being a musical force to be reckoned with in his own right. And though you’re more likely to see Singleton holding a trumpet than a mic, the man can sing, too, as was evidenced in this year’s Groundhog Day Concert at the Charleston Music Hall. A former student of the esteemed Berklee College of Music and South Carolina State College, the man has been shaping the local music scene since the ’90s, when he performed as a backing vocalist and cornet player for the ska band SKWZBXX and has played in various local jazz ensembles, like Gradual Lean. So, to answer the question, nope, there’s really nothing he can’t do.