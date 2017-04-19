Best Instagram Aesthetic 

Revelator Coffee, a Birmingham, Ala.-based company, serves up some tasty lattes and pour-overs, but perhaps most noteworthy is the shop’s (located on Upper King) bare-bones aesthetic. If you’re one of those shameful people (it’s OK, we’ve all slipped into that role) who only drinks coffee to Instagram it, this is the place for your well-lit, much-liked phone photography. Tables topped with bright green succulents complement all-white walls and a chalkboard with white lettering listing the shop’s caffeine offerings. Get ready to gain some followers, lifestyle bloggers — this will be your apex. —Mary Scott Hardaway