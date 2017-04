It was touch and go there for a bit with the announcement of Spoleto 2016’s marquee show. We were worried that the festival produced opera Porgy & Bess would only be available to the wealthy willing to pay for a ticket. That is until they announced free screenings of the production. Thank you Spoleto for making an effort to be more inclusive and for letting the rest of the city enjoy a four-star show. —Kinsey Gidick