Best Hip-hop Welcome Wagon 

While unfortunately there is really no such thing as an exclusively hip-hop club in Charleston, there is one venue that has, since before it even officially opened its doors late last fall (Black Dave’s November Charleston Hype show snuck in there) welcomed true hip-hop acts time and time again. And by hip-hop, we don’t mean someone stuck a few old-school rap singles from the ’90s on a playlist. We mean that you can — on average at least once a week — find a packed house here throwin’ down to the sounds of original, regional emcees and their crafty DJs/producers. Bonus points for both parking spaces aplenty and its location being a convenient one for anyone coming from downtown, West Ashley, or North Chuck. Thank you Purple Buffalo for adding such a valuable venue for artists and art lovers to raise their voices, collaborate, and get down. —Kelly Rae Smith