Best Halloween Casualty 

There’s nothing like a good scare, but last year’s Halloween festivities were decidedly ghoulish after it was announced that Boone Hall’s annual scare fest would not be happening. Citing a split with the entertainment company responsible for producing the Halloween horror show, Fright Nights’ organizers said there simply wasn’t enough time to pull the show together. Fortunately for all the creatures of the night out there, Fright Nights isn’t completely dead, and we could see the annual event return from the grave this Halloween season. —Dustin Waters