Best Hair Stylist 

Readers Pick

Nolas Salon’s motto is “a little bit out of the way, a whole lot less to pay.” Located in Summerville, we don’t think Nolas Salon is out of the way at all — not when it comes to something as important as a new ’do (we all know someone who still flies home for a haircut). After looking at Nolas’ online portfolio, we’re eager to let their stylists put their scissors to the test. And we’d really like to see what Tiffany Washington can do with our locks. Washington’s Facebook page details some of her specialties, including Redken and Paul Mitchell hair color, keratin treatments, and blowouts. We’re wondering if our hair will do that texture-y, layered, fluid blend-of-colors thing? Can you help us with that, Tiffany? We’d never considered purple streaks ... until now. I mean, can you imagine anything more metal than that?