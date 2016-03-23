Best Gift Store 

Readers Pick

With 10 locations in the South, Palmetto Moon is a quickly growing local business, supplying Lowcountry lovers from Charleston to Georgia to infinity and beyond. The company touts its Southern lifestyle products, offering everything from college gear to popular brands like Yeti, Sperry, Guy Harvey, and Lily Pulitzer. The store also has a special gift section online, making holidays a whole lot easier. Easter’s coming up and that special guy or gal in your life may need a mint-colored Yeti rambler or some Southern Marsh paisley shorts. Oh and the kids’ Patagonia trucker hat may be our top pick — a camo brim says it all without saying a word.