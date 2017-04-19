Best Fundraising Event 

On the first Saturday in April each year, you can count on about 40,000 people descending onto the peninsula from the Arthur Ravenel Bridge in pursuit of a great sense of accomplishment and, probably, a very tall, ice-cold beer. Conceptualized in the late ’70s, the bridge run has grown to be the third largest 10K in the States and a much-loved tradition for both elite and amateur runners from all over the country, with this year’s winner being, for the first time in 26 years, an American. Of course the best thing the race offers, other than great exercise and an excuse to consume thousands of calories immediately after, is its commitment to charitable causes. The race uses Everydayhero, a service of Charleston’s Blackbaud, that helps runners create individual fundraising pages, choosing one of these causes to benefit: The Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, Pet Helpers, Water Mission, Special Olympics of SC, MUSC Department of Psychiatry & Behaviorial Sciences, Windwood Farm and Family Services, Ronald McDonald House, American Cancer Society, Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, I Got Legs, and Thrive SC. Fe fi fo fum, that must be a mighty big charitable sum.

Runner-up: Boeing