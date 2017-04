Glenn McConnell seems to be enjoying himself as president of the College of Charleston. The former Statehouse powerbroker is now tending the halls of CofC, a position that suits his glad-handing political approach as well as anyone. But what to my wondering eyes appear but President McConnell behind DJ Natty Heavy’s turntables during basketball homecoming as his alter ego DJ Glenn McCoco. Don’t ask. We’re not sure either. —Sam Spence