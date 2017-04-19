Best Food/dance/music Blending 

Charleston has become a foodie city in its own right, and the contemporary art scene is growing as new talent moves in and old talent keeps cranking out great work. Usually, though, the two worlds do not meld together to become one sensory-defying experience. Until the inaugural Charleston Arts Festival Origin: A Culinary Evolution dinner, that is. Award-winning FIG chef Jason Stanhope helmed the food prep for the evening, and Edmund’s Oast’s Jayce McConnell was in charge of the libations. The multicourse seated dinner was held inside a candlelit High Wire Distilling, with tables lining a “dance floor” so diners could eat and watch simultaneously. And what were they watching? Performances by professional dance company Movement Union. There was also a reading of original poetry, scored musical compositions, and projected visual arts. A veritable feast for the senses. —Mary Scott Hardaway