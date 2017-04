In what Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin described as a “disaster for the city,” this most recent FollyGras proved to have a little too much folly for most folks’ taste. With a laundry list of complaints — extreme drunkenness, public urination, and indecent exposure, just to name a few — FollyGras got rowdy enough to give Bourbon Street a run for its money. And city officials hope to see that it never happens again. —Dustin Waters