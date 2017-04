They tripled the parking and doubled the vendor capacity, all told, the Johns Island Farmers Market move to Charleston Collegiate was the best decision they could make. Now, instead of risking your life for a tomato crossing Maybank Highway, you can park in an open field and casually stroll over to the farmers market goods. There are the same great vendors like Root Baking Co., Wishbone Heritage Farm, and Rio Bertolini, too. —Kinsey Gidick