Best Expensive Cornhole Boards You’ll Ever Purchase 

Cornhole: the quintessential tailgating game. We’ve all tipsily tossed or drunkenly chucked the beanbags toward shabbily painted wooden boards boasting our alma mater’s logo (go Hoos!). But for those of us who want to play on a Masters/Wimbledon level, there’s Matthias Kaupermann, the Cadillac of cornhole boards. Named after a 14th century Bavarian cabinet maker (yes, seriously) the company sells boards ranging from $695 to $3,995. Move that tailgate to a country club and these boards will fit right in. We’ll stick to our troll under the bridge splintering boards, though, thank you very much. Unless we’re invited to the country club. Then yes, we’d love to join your game. —Mary Scott Hardaway