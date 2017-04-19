Best Excuse To Buy Stuff 

It’s hard not to love absolutely everything about Be The Change Boutique. Located on King near the Market intersection, every item in the store has a mission or a purpose, and most are fair-trade and artisan-made. By partnering with organizations that give back locally or globally, Be The Change carries everything from jewelry to coffee beans. Super cute totes made from recycled cement bags help fight human trafficking, while the proceeds from adorable ribbon-tied sandals help the artisan continue her education in Uganda. Retail therapy never felt so right. —Vanessa Wolf