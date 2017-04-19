Staff Pick

I joined Hudson Family Farms’ Bounty Box program a year ago, and it has since thoroughly changed my healthy-eating game — well, that, and I started baking (and eating) way too many pies. Here’s how the genius thing works: Every week, I get a box full of fresh local produce delivered straight to my ding-dang door, y’all. When you join the club, you get to choose your default box out of several different sorts, but you also have the option to change your mind from week to week. Hudson sends out the menu via email on Fridays, and you simply go to the website and choose which box you want — or you can ignore it (or forget, which I often do) and you will automatically get your default box. Or you can skip that week if you’re still working on the last batch. Not only that, Hudson sources its goods from many local producers. You can also build your own box and opt for add-ons — everything from local olive oils to meats to cheeses. Lucky for me, one of my favorite peeps delivers my bounty so it’s a win-win-win-win-win-win sitch. Gone are the days of wondering what to cook — look no further than the Bounty Box ingredients and start eating more creatively. —Kelly Rae Smith