OHM Radio’s flagship fundraiser is the annual Sweet Corn Cook Off held every year at the Royal American, and it is one delicious affair. The wondrous local worlds of music and food collide when local chefs pair up with a local music act to compete for the best corn-based dish. The food’s always inventive, and the event closes with a front-porch hoedown, making it a tasty time indeed. —Kelly Rae Smith