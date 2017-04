It’s been an outspoken year for Sen. Tim Scott. The South Carolina representative has sparred with Twitter trolls and recounted personal stories of racial profiling by police. With plenty of time before he faces another election, Scott has taken the opportunity to back controversial presidential cabinet nominees like Betsy DeVos and perfect his Cheshire Cat grin while he awaits whoever might try to steal his seat at the mad tea party we call American politics.

Runner-Up: Nikki Haley