Upon passing Vom Fass’s new downtown shop, one may wonder “What the hell is a Vom Fass? How Fass is a Vom? And why must we Vom?” Well, it turns out these questions are nonsense. The store sells oils, vinegars, spirits, and spices. While the name Vom Fass had caused our imaginations to run wild with thoughts of otherworldly delights, we guess knowing where to find some whisky and balsamic vinegar in one helpful location will have to do. —Dustin Waters