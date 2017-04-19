You searched for:

Best Charleston Farmers Market Market Duo 

Wilma Maiers And Max

Staff Pick

Wilma Maiers is a Charleston Farmers Market staple: The retired teacher moved to Charleston more than a decade ago and has been gracing the downtown market with her big grin, colorful outfits, and long-haired cat, Max, ever since. Wilma and Max walk around Marion Square every Saturday, rain or shine, Wilma’s cane decorated for the season (pumpkins for the fall, candy canes for Christmas) and Max unfazed by dogs and toddlers nudging his kitty stroller. Max does not wear costumes (it’s undignified), but his stroller “house” is almost always decorated as well. —Mary Scott Hardaway

