Best Bridal Boutique You Didn’t Know Existed 

Tucked into Mt. P’s Crickentree shopping center next to an upscale doggie boutique, we’re pretty sure the Bridal House of Charleston outfitted every damn princess you can think of. Did Sleeping Beauty wake up like that? Hell no, she got her gown from the Bridal House. With attention to detail and a friendly staff, this little store carries reasonably priced gowns from big-name designers like Robert Bullock and Justin Alexander. After you find the dress of your dreams, pop over to Five Loaves, located in the same shopping center, and start on that healthy diet right quick. —Connelly Hardaway