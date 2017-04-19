Best Book Talk 

YALLFest is one of our favorite times of the year — who doesn’t love geeking out over seriously good Young Adult books? And this year the Blue Bicyle Books-hosted event took things one step cooler (and progressive) by adding an LGBTQIA panel with authors talking about writing real characters, you know the ones that don’t always fit gender norms. The panel couldn’t have come at a better time, just weeks after Charleston County School Board decided against including part of a middle school education program that mentioned bisexual and trans relationships. You remember when the fairest of them all looked in the mirror and realized she wasn’t so great after all? YALLFest reflected society back at itself and we couldn’t ask more from a festival that caters to the minds of our future. —Connelly Hardaway