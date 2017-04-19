Best Attraction 

You searched for:

There’s nothing like waking up on Saturdays and heading to Marion Square intent on going to the market for a strawberry-Nutella crepe and a mint-flavored lemonade (what a big appetite we have!), elated at the thought of strolling around in the sunshine and filling the ol’ basket with produce and wild flowers fresh off Johns Island. There’s also everything from live, local music and sugary pralines to cold-pressed coffee, handmade jewelry, and cricket-laced granola. The Charleston Farmers Market is also a saving grace for parents, with its open field full of picnicking families, friendly pups, and the ever-exhausting (for the kids, that is — parents can just sit back and relax) bouncy castles. Really, there’s something for everyone — except, perhaps, mean ol’ wolves disguised as grandmas.

