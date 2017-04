You can get more than art at Mitchell Hill, whose upper King Street spot is both a gallery and retail store. If you think about it, art is a key part of interior design, which owners Michael Mitchell and Tyler Hill are pretty damn good at — they design furniture, lighting fixtures, and upholstery. We just love window shopping, letting our eyes adjust to the awe-inspiring gallery/showroom. It’s a castle in the sky. Wait, nope. It’s right here in our own fair city. —Connelly Hardaway