December 07, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

Barb Wire Dolls' fired-up fusion of punk and glam metal caught the late Motörhead leader's attention 

Lemmy Lent a Hand

By
click to enlarge Barb Wire Dolls' Pyn Doll fronted Charleston band Eurogression in the '90s

Enzo Mazzeo

Barb Wire Dolls' Pyn Doll fronted Charleston band Eurogression in the '90s

Barb Wire Dolls

w/ Drunk Couples
Wed. Dec. 7
8:30 p.m.
$7
Burns Alley
burnsalley.com

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS