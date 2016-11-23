November 23, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

Asheville's The Fritz hones in on its funk-rock sound 

Return of the Krunk

By
click to enlarge The Fritz met in college at the university of North Florida in Jacksonville

Provided

The Fritz met in college at the university of North Florida in Jacksonville

The Fritz

w/ Big Something
Sat. Nov. 26
9:30 p.m.
$13/adv., $15/door
Pour House
charlestonpourhouse.com

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • Big Something w/ Emma's Lounge @ The Pour House

    • Sat., Nov. 26 $10/ adv, $12/ door

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS