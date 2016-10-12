October 12, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

Americana artist Chris Boone talks about the making of Capture My Apathy  

Heartfelt Folk

By
click to enlarge Carolina native Chris Boone has lived in Belgium, France, N.Y.C., L.A., San Francisco, and Portland

Provided

Carolina native Chris Boone has lived in Belgium, France, N.Y.C., L.A., San Francisco, and Portland

Chris Boone

Fri. Oct. 14
7 p.m.
Free
Craft Conundrum
West Ashley
facebook.com/craftconundrum

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • Chris Boone @ Craft Conundrum

    • Fri., Oct. 14 Free

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS