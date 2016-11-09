November 09, 2016 Music+Clubs » City Paper Music Awards

Album of the Year: Toogoodoo, Stop Light Observations 

By
click to enlarge stop-light-observations_06_jwb.jpg

Jonathan Boncek

Latest in City Paper Music Awards

  • Rock Band of the Year: Dead 27s

    By this point, it's safe to say that the people of Charleston like the Dead 27s (see the 2014 CPMAs, when the band took home four accolades), and it's easy to see why when you have a song like "What a Waste." It's just plain fun to listen to.

  • Bluegrass Band of the Year: Dallas Baker & Friends

    While inspiration has fueled many musicians' careers, few on the local music scene can be said to follow it quite as frequently as Dallas Baker. The ink had barely dried on the 2014 CPMA issues celebrating his work with Big John Belly as Up-and-Coming Act of the Year when he announced his departure to concentrate on his then side gig, Dallas Baker & Friends. Now Bluegrass Band of the Year, Dallas Baker & Friends don't stop at bluegrass.
  • More »

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS