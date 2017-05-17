A Place of Sanctuary 

For an area with a church every three blocks, you’d think sanctuary wouldn’t be so hard to find in the Lowcountry. But for students at North Charleston High School, the idea of sanctuary is something many are still looking for within their community. Police conflicts, poverty, crime, assimilation, these are all a part of daily life for many of the students in Ms. Carpenter and Ms. Connor’s class. But when given a chance to reflect on what sanctuary means to them, what Dustin Waters uncovered this week is that many of North Charleston’s High’s students are wiser than their years. —Kinsey Gidick
Seated in the hallway at North Charleston High School, Michael White leans over his desk with the drowsy posture of a student in the final stretches of the school year. — Dustin Waters
I am different than most of my peers. I stay quiet, and I avoid interacting because I cannot fully grasp the Southern accent. I want to say something in class — my interpretation of the poem we just read — but I can't seem to sew my English together. — Sofia Montes
In Charleston, law enforcement fills black citizens’ hearts with fright. Jobs here do not pay enough for the people live. The schools have basically been segregated, not by law but by wealth; the poor kids go to horrid, low income schools, while the wealthy kids go to great schools and can see their future crystal clear. — Eric Scott