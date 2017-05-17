A Place of Sanctuary 

For an area with a church every three blocks, you’d think sanctuary wouldn’t be so hard to find in the Lowcountry. But for students at North Charleston High School, the idea of sanctuary is something many are still looking for within their community. Police conflicts, poverty, crime, assimilation, these are all a part of daily life for many of the students in Ms. Carpenter and Ms. Connor’s class. But when given a chance to reflect on what sanctuary means to them, what Dustin Waters uncovered this week is that many of North Charleston’s High’s students are wiser than their years. —Kinsey Gidick