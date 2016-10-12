October 12, 2016 Food+Drink » Recipes & Cookbooks

A Chef's Life's Vivian Howard can write as well as she cooks 

Chef and the Writer

By
click to enlarge If you're lucky you may get to try tom thumb during Howard's Charleston stop

Provided

If you're lucky you may get to try tom thumb during Howard's Charleston stop

Deep Run Roots book signing

$55 includes copy of book
Tues. Oct. 18
5-8 p.m.
Whole Foods
vivianhoward.com/deep-run-roots

Tags: , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS