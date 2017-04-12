A Charleston Guide to Protesting 

Despite the city's much-lauded gentility, Charleston is no stranger to protests. In the early '60s, weeks of boycotts and marches against segregation resulted in the arrests of hundreds. In the fall of 1969, 200 protesters marched from Hampton Park, led by four men carrying a black coffin to protest the United States' continued involvement in Vietnam. Recently, we've seen Charleston host sister marches in solidarity with demonstrations all over the country. And not a single Pepsi was needed. For those looking to get active and mobilize, here's a helpful guide to protesting in Charleston.